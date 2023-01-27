IT stock declares interim dividend, record date next week2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:25 AM IST
- Record date for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, February 3, 2023, Zensar Technologies said
Zensar Technologies Ltd's board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹2 each (i.e., 75%) for FY2022-23, and the record date for the same has been fixed next week on Friday, February 3, 2023, the company had said while releasing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022.
