IT stock declares interim dividend, record date next week

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today approved the declaration of Interim dividend of INR 1.50 per equity share of INR 2 each (i.e., 75%) for the FY 2022-23. Record date has been fixed as Friday, February 3, 2023, in line with our intimation dated December 30, 2022, for the interim dividend and related matters. The interim dividend on the equity shares shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration," the IT company informed in an exchange filing earlier this week.