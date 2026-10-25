IT stocks dividend record date this week: Cyient, LT Tech, Hexaware, Hypersoft, Sagility - Who pays most? Amount, return

Five IT stocks have dividend record dates from October 26 to 30. Announced payouts include 20 per share from L&T Technology Services, 12 from Cyient, 9.50 from Hexaware, and 0.15 from Sagility. Nifty IT rose nearly 1.17% over five sessions despite broader market weakness.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Oct 2026, 08:59 PM IST
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Five IT stocks have dividend record dates next week (AI image for representational purpose)
Five IT stocks have dividend record dates next week (AI image for representational purpose)

Cyient Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Hypersoft Technologies Limited and Sagility are among the top five information technology (IT) stocks that have fixed dividend record dates in the coming week.

While these IT stocks will remain in focus this week because of corporate actions, the overall segment has bucked the broader market's weak trend. Nifty IT has surged nearly 1.17% over the past five trading sessions despite overall bearish sentiment prevailing across the stock market.

IT dividend stocks record dates this week

For investors who closely track dividend linked updates, here are all the details about IT stocks with dividend record dates this week and their return.

Hexaware Tech dividend

Hexaware Technologies has fixed Monday, October 26 as the record date for dividend payout. The IT company has announced 9.50 per equity share payout. The stock closed marginally lower at 590.70 per share on BSE on Friday.

L&T Technology dividend

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)’s board of directors has approved 20 per equity share dividend and has fixed October 27 as the record date. The stock closed 1.10% lower at 3910.6 per share on Friday.

Hypersoft Technologies

The company has fixed October 30 as the record date for its 0.25 per equity share dividend payout. The stock closed 5% lower at 167.35 per share on BSE on Friday.

Cyient dividend

Cyient Limited has announced 12 per equity share dividend for FY27 and has fixed October 28 as the record date for the payout. Its share price value closed 7.40% higher at 1229.25 per share on BSE on Friday.

Sagility dividend

It announced 0.15 per equity share dividend and fixed October 30 as the record date. Sagility share price closed 2.97% lower at 44.10 per share on BSE on Friday.

Company Name

Dividend Amount

Record Date

1-Week Return (%)

1-Month Return (%)

Cyient Ltd. 12.0028 October 2026+2.85%+14.79%
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) 20.0027 October 2026+5.35%+20.84%
Hexaware Technologies 9.5026 October 2026+1.32%+18.32%
Hypersoft Technologies 0.2530 October 2026-11.34%-5%
Sagility Ltd 0.1530 October 2026-2.48%-4.07%

Which IT stock pays the highest dividend?

L&T Technology Services has the highest payout among five IT services firms that have fixed dividend record date for the coming week.

L&T Technology ServicesIT StocksHexaware TechnologiesDividend
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