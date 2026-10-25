IT stocks dividend record date this week: Cyient, LT Tech, Hexaware, Hypersoft, Sagility - Who pays most? Amount, return

Cyient Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Hypersoft Technologies Limited and Sagility are among the top five information technology (IT) stocks that have fixed dividend record dates in the coming week.

While these IT stocks will remain in focus this week because of corporate actions, the overall segment has bucked the broader market's weak trend. Nifty IT has surged nearly 1.17% over the past five trading sessions despite overall bearish sentiment prevailing across the stock market.

IT dividend stocks record dates this week For investors who closely track dividend linked updates, here are all the details about IT stocks with dividend record dates this week and their return.

Hexaware Tech dividend Hexaware Technologies has fixed Monday, October 26 as the record date for dividend payout. The IT company has announced ₹9.50 per equity share payout. The stock closed marginally lower at ₹590.70 per share on BSE on Friday.

L&T Technology dividend L&T Technology Services (LTTS)’s board of directors has approved ₹20 per equity share dividend and has fixed October 27 as the record date. The stock closed 1.10% lower at ₹3910.6 per share on Friday.

Hypersoft Technologies The company has fixed October 30 as the record date for its ₹0.25 per equity share dividend payout. The stock closed 5% lower at ₹167.35 per share on BSE on Friday.

Cyient dividend Cyient Limited has announced ₹12 per equity share dividend for FY27 and has fixed October 28 as the record date for the payout. Its share price value closed 7.40% higher at ₹1229.25 per share on BSE on Friday.

Sagility dividend It announced ₹0.15 per equity share dividend and fixed October 30 as the record date. Sagility share price closed 2.97% lower at ₹44.10 per share on BSE on Friday.

Company Name Dividend Amount Record Date 1-Week Return (%) 1-Month Return (%) Cyient Ltd. ₹ 12.00 28 October 2026 +2.85% +14.79% L&T Technology Services (LTTS) ₹ 20.00 27 October 2026 +5.35% +20.84% Hexaware Technologies ₹ 9.50 26 October 2026 +1.32% +18.32% Hypersoft Technologies ₹ 0.25 30 October 2026 -11.34% -5% Sagility Ltd ₹ 0.15 30 October 2026 -2.48% -4.07%