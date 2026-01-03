These five IT stocks pay large dividends. Should you invest or stay away?

Many investors look for dividend stocks to include their portfolios as dividends provide steady income and can contribute significantly to long-term returns. They also signal strong fundamentals and offer stability during market downturns.
Many investors look for dividend stocks to include their portfolios as dividends provide steady income and can contribute significantly to long-term returns. They also signal strong fundamentals and offer stability during market downturns.
However, dividends should not be the sole focus when buying a stock. Other critical factors that drive long-term value include growth potential, financial health, and market conditions.
However, dividends should not be the sole focus when buying a stock. Other critical factors that drive long-term value include growth potential, financial health, and market conditions.
With this context, let’s examine a few high-dividend IT stocks selected using the Equitymaster screener. Our selection accounts for both the total payout and the overall dividend yield.
Please note this is neither a stock recommendation nor a fundamental analysis of these companies.
#1 Tata Consultancy Services
As India’s largest IT services company, TCS partners with many of the world’s largest businesses.
With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers around the world, the company has been recognised as a top employer everywhere it operates.
The stock’s dividend yield is 3.9%, and the company has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4%.
For Q2 FY26 , net sales came in at ₹65,799 crore vs ₹64,259 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net profit was ₹12,131 crore, up from ₹11,955 a year earlier. During the quarter, all verticals except the consumer business and all geographies except the UK returned to positive sequential growth.
The company recently announced a major AI upgrade to its flagship TCS BaNCS platform with the launch of a new, advanced AI core design, TCS BaNCS AI Compass, to supercharge innovation for banks and security services companies. The new tool integrates machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, and a suite of pre-built intelligent agents to help banks and financial institutions to leverage AI to optimise and augment their existing capabilities.
TCS has also been making capex investment in infrastructure. It recently inaugurated an innovation centre in Singapore, expanding its AI research and innovation footprint to 13 hubs globally.
It has established a new AI-driven operations centre in Mexico City. In Europe, the company has expanded its software-defined vehicle innovation capabilities with three new hubs, and has also opened its flagship TCS Interactive Design Studio in New York.
Management has said the pipeline continues to show strong momentum with a healthy mix of cost optimisation and transformation deals, as well as services and platform deals across new and existing businesses.
Based on client conversations, Q2 revenue growth and TCV, and a strong demand pipeline, the company expects international revenue growth to be better in FY26 than it was in FY25.
For Investors, it’s important to watch for a global slowdown in key markets such as the US and Europe, and cautious IT spending by clients.
In the past five trading sessions, TCS shares have fallen marginally from ₹3,302 to ₹3,247.50. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹4,321.65 on 13 January 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹2,867.55 on 1 October 2025.
#2 HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies is a global technology company with capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.
The stock’s dividend yield is 3.7%, and the company has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6%.
In Q2 FY26, net sales came in at ₹31,942 crore vs ₹28,862 crore a year earlier. Net profit was ₹4,236 crore, unchanged from ₹4,237 crore a year earlier. The operating margin during Q2 FY26 was 17.5%, an increase of 116 basis points sequentially.
The quarter saw strong, well-balanced bookings across service lines, geographies and verticals, resulting in $2.6 billion of new bookings. It was the first time that the company crossed $2.5 billion without the help of a single mega deal. During Q2 FY26, HCL Technologies signed two large deals that had been delayed the previous quarter.
According to the company, the pipeline remains robust across verticals and regions, and has grown to a record high, supported by advanced AI propositions. The company has said that it is expanding into new AI-led services, including AI engineering, AI factory and AI advisory. It also plans to strengthen and expand its AI partnerships across the entire technology stack from GPU providers to model and agentic platform providers.
In the past five trading sessions, HCL Technologies shares have fallen slightly from ₹1,662 to ₹1,621.65. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹2,011 on 13 January 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹1,304 on 7 April 2025.
#3 Oracle Financial Services Software
The company provides products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.
It has a strong dividend payout ratio of 96.7% and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
For the September quarter, consolidated revenue came in at ₹1,789 crore, up 7% year-on-year. Net profit slipped 5% year-on-year to ₹546.1 crore. Gross profit margin dipped to 42.2% from 44.8% in the corresponding period of last year.
The company has a robust pipeline. An established North American bank has furthered its collaboration with Oracle by signing a deal for its financial analytics applications. A large Japanese bank has continued its technology collaboration with Oracle by investing in its digital banking platform for the bank’s Singapore operations. A regional US bank has also chosen to implement Oracle's financial analytics applications to enhance data management capabilities in cloud infrastructure.
According to the company, its remaining performance obligations were at ₹63.49 billion as of 30 September 2025. It has steady growth prospects, driven by cloud adoption and financial sector demand.
In the past five trading sessions, Oracle Financial Services Software shares have fallen from ₹7,738 to ₹7,622. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹13,203.6 on 30 December 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹7,057.7 on 7 April 2025.
#4 Accelya Solutions India
The Accelya Group specialises in software solutions for the airline and travel industry, focusing on revenue accounting, billing, and settlement systems. It is a global leader in airline software, serving more than 200 airlines with an open, modular platform.
Accelya Solutions India has a strong dividend payout ratio of 104.1%, and a dividend yield of 6.8% based on the current market price.
For the September quarter, net sales came in at ₹136.2 crore versus ₹127.1 crore a year earlier. Net profit was ₹29.6 crore vs ₹32.5 crore a year earlier. Gross profit margin fell due to higher expenses, coming in at 35.6% vs 38.2% a year earlier.
Future prospects appear moderately positive owing to the global recovery in air travel and the company's shift toward a recurring revenue model. However, challenges such as stagnant revenue growth remain.
In the past five trading sessions, Accelya Solutions India shares have fallen from ₹1,326 to ₹1,306. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,581.15 on 7 January 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹1,218.15 on 7 April 2025.
#5 Expleo Solutions
Expleo Solutions is a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.
The company has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% and the stock has a dividend yield of 5.2%.
For Q2 FY26, net sales came in at ₹282.7 crore vs ₹259.3 crore a year earlier. Net profit was ₹39.8 crore vs ₹35.5 crore a year earlier. Expleo Solutions registered 9% growth quarter-on-quarter and also year-on-year, with digitech growing at 10% and the engineering services growing around 7%. Ebitda margin improved from 12.8% to 17.1%.
The company’s strategy for the year involves growing existing accounts, focusing on select geographies such as the US and Middle East, pushing its digital and AI services as differentiators, and reducing costs.
It is beginning to see positive outcomes in the AI sector, management said, having committed substantial investments over the past year to AI. A significant portion of the incoming renewals is from AI-led transformation initiatives. Management has a positive outlook on industries such as banking, insurance and retail, with quick service restaurants (QSR) and defence also looking promising.
In the past five trading sessions, Expleo Solutions shares have dropped from ₹1,035 to ₹956.2. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,439.95 on 7 January 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹686 on 7 April 2025.
Should you invest in IT stocks that pay large dividends?
Most investors expect muted growth in traditional IT services, partly due to smaller global tech budgets and changes to how services are bought and delivered. Although AI presents opportunities, many large IT services firms are still transitioning their business models. Heavy exposure to the US market and shifts in immigration or outsourcing policies could influence revenues and margins.
IT stocks generally offer moderate but consistent dividends. Many such companies have strong, predictable cash flows due to low capex requirements and long-term client contracts.
However, investors must remember that since dividends are only one component of an overall investment thesis, they shouldn't be the only consideration when purchasing a stock. Investors should also evaluate a company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com