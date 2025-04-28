Markets
IT stocks face turbulence in 2025—but these 5 undervalued picks offer long-term potential
Equitymaster 6 min read 28 Apr 2025, 12:38 PM IST
SummaryIndia’s IT sector is grappling with global headwinds, but the long-term story remains intact. AI adoption, cloud modernization, and a rebound in tech spending could lift these undervalued stocks—and reward patient investors.
Indian IT stocks are under pressure in 2025, caught in a perfect storm of global uncertainties. The looming threat of renewed trade wars has sparked fears of client spending cuts and operational disruptions. Sticky inflation and the delayed timeline for US interest rate cuts have only added to investor anxiety.
