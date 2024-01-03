TCS, Wipro, Mphasis fall over 2% each, other IT stocks weak on muted Q3 earnings expectations, high valuation concerns
All the constituents of Nifty IT index were trading in the red with Mphasis, Coforge, LTIMindtree, Wipro and Tech Mahindra being the top contributors to the downward movement.
IT stocks traded lower on Wednesday with the heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro among other shares declining more than 2% each. The Nifty IT index was down 2.2%, emerging as the biggest loser among Nifty indices.
