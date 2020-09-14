IT stocks gain: TCS tops 9 trillion in m-cap, HCL Tech m-cap at 2 trillion

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Monday crossed ₹9 trillion market capitalisation, becoming the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries Ltd to achieve this milestone.

Shares of TCS advanced nearly 3% intraday to hit a fresh high of ₹2,443.80 apiece on the BSE, imparting the IT bellwether a market cap of ₹ 9.16 trillion.

Kotak Institutional Equities expect TCS to report reasonable growth amid challenges in financial services and retail verticals. The brokerage firm expects constant currency revenue growth of 2.6% and cross currency headwind of 75 bps on a q-o-q basis. Second quarter of fiscal year 2019 has a high revenue base and will likely result in a deceleration in year on year constant currency growth to a single digit, the brokerage said.

Kotak expects healthy revenue growth in other verticals. On profitability it expect EBIT margin to expand 150 bps q-o-q but decline 80 bps year on year marginal Rupee depreciation, absorption of wage revisions and higher billing days will lead to sequential increase in EBIT margin.

NSE BSE 132540 listElement-graph-11600062344754-132540





Shares of HCL Technologies rose 8.6% intraday to hit a fresh high of ₹783.40 apiece on the BSE, led by which its market capitalisation breached the ₹2 trillion mark. The firm expects revenue and margins to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance, it said in a regulatory filing. It also expects revenue growth in constant currency terms expected to exceed 3.5% quarter on quarter and margin is expected to be in the range of 20.50-21%.

Kotak believes that revenue growth and profitability of HCL Tech will be boosted by completion of IBM acquisition. It expects a constant currency revenue growth rate of 5.7% of which 0.7% will be organic with the balance contribution from completion of acquisition of select IBM products. It expect muted organic revenue growth factoring in productivity adjustment for select clients in IMS and a high base of earlier quarters due to transformation revenues booked from large IMS deals.

Of the 48 brokers tracking the TCS stock on Bloomberg, as many as 18 recommend a “buy" rating, 13 “sell" the stock 17 a “hold" rating. For HCL Tech, 39 have buy ratings, 6 have hold and 2 have sell ratings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via