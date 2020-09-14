IT stocks gain: TCS tops 9 trillion in m-cap, HCL Tech m-cap at 2 trillion

Shares of HCL Technologies rose 8.6% intraday to hit a fresh high of ₹783.40 apiece on the BSE, led by which its market capitalisation breached the ₹2 trillion mark. The firm expects revenue and margins to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance, it said in a regulatory filing. It also expects revenue growth in constant currency terms expected to exceed 3.5% quarter on quarter and margin is expected to be in the range of 20.50-21%.