From TCS to Infosys, IT stocks jump 2-3% on Accenture's Q3 results. Is the worst over for tech firms? Experts answer
The Nifty IT index has gained about 30 per cent in the last two years, compared with the Nifty 50's 54 per cent rise in the same period.
Many IT stocks, including Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro, jumped 2-3 per cent in early deals on Friday, June 21. This boosted their sectoral index, Nifty IT, a day after global IT giant Accenture announced its May quarter financial results.
