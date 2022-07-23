IT stocks in focus after continuous rally on Nasdaq. Details here

Speaking on Indian IT stocks and its Nasdaq connection, Sandeep Pandey, Director at Basav Capital Advisory said, "It's true that Indian It stocks follow Nasdaq index but one needs to know what drives Nasdaq. For information to Indian bulls awaiting trend reversal in IT stocks, Nasdaq Composite is driven by two factors — US job data and US GDP data. These two are still weak and hence recent rally in 3 out of 5 sessions last week should be seen as a relief rally only. Around 48 per cent of the Nasdaq listed stocks are from the IT segment and Indian IT companies draw majority of its business from these IT companies. So, Indian It stocks following Nasdaq is natural but those awaiting trend reversal in Indian IT stocks are advised to wait for few more US job and GDP numbers as consumption needs to go up in the US economy to come out of the looming slowdown woes."

