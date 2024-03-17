IT stocks like Coforge, HCL Tech might have soared on PE expansion over past year, but challenges persist: Nirmal Bang
The Nifty IT index outperformed Nifty 50 due to PE multiple expansion, fueled by domestic inflows. Market optimism on tier-2 IT growth may be unfounded, warns Nirmal Bang.
The strong gains in several IT stocks over the last one year could be attributed to investors' willingness to pay higher prices relative to their earnings as the consensus earnings estimates of Indian IT companies for FY25E have seen downgrades, according to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang securities.
