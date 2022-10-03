‘IT stocks may disappoint…,' says Nippon India MF's Rupesh Patel

Between domestic and global facing sectors, at this point we believe, outlook is more favourable for domestic demand focused companies. Accordingly, our portfolio is more tilted towards sectors/companies that will benefit on account of India specific factors. We like companies in consumer discretionary sector where we believe the runway for growth is long. Trends like market share shifts from unorganized to organized, Premiumization etc. will continue to play out over next many years to come. We are positive on financials which includes both Banks and Financial Services companies like Insurance. Within banks our preference is for larger banks that are well capitalized, have strong CASA franchisee and are growing by focusing on relatively less riskier segments of the market. We are also selectively positioned in companies that will benefit with revival in capex cycle in India. Our pharma exposures are more bottom up in nature.