IT stocks Mindtree, Mphasis trade ex-dividend today

The amalgamation process of Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, two software units controlled by a Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate, is expected to be completed by December this year, and during this period, both the firms will continue to operate independently. The two subsidiaries of Larsen & Toubro in May announced a mega-merger to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider, exceeding $3.5 billion in combined revenue.