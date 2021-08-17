IT stocks on a roll, but here are key challenges for this sector

Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent report said ingredients or drivers for increased technology spending will be present in the medium to long term and support growth for Indian IT services companies "Public cloud adoption is in still in early stages. “Only 15-20% of workloads have moved to public cloud—this can reach 60-70% in the next 3-4 years. Enterprises are geared up for accelerated digital transformation which will be a multi-year journey for most. Drivers for the same include (1) building resiliency in business and operations, (2) reimagining customer experience, (3) building new business models to cater to changes in customer behavior, (4) driving competitive differentiation, (5) catching up with digitally mature and cloud native competitors, (6) reducing operating costs and (7) increasing productivity and efficiency," the brokerage said.