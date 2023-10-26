IT stocks plunge led by selloff in Tech Mahindra shares; Nifty IT index down over 1.4%
Nifty IT index plummets over 1% on disappointing earnings of Tech Mahindra. Selling pressure expected to continue in IT Index after lower-than-expected earnings from major IT companies.
With Tech Mahindra's disappointing earnings, the Nifty IT index plummeted more than 1% on Thursday's trade amid an overall gloomy market environment. Among the top laggards of the Nifty IT index were shares of Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.07%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.91%), and Coforge Ltd (down 1.95%). Analysts witnessed selling pressure to continue in the IT Index following the release of lower-than-expected earnings from major IT companies, along with lower guidance indicating less spending for the upcoming year. Tech Mahindra shares today was also one of the Nifty 50 index's biggest laggards.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started