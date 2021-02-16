IT stocks remain attractive at current levels, say analysts

"The index continued its upward momentum with yet another gap-up opening. We are steadily heading to 15500 which should be the next target and level of resistance for the Nifty. While a good support lies at 15100, traders should lock in profits at regular intervals and update stops as well. Since we are at market highs any drop or correction can make the markets volatile. Hence extreme caution should be exercised at all times," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

