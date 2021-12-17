IT stocks rise after Accenture's FY22 outlook. Experts list out 5 stocks to buy

Echoing with Sauravh Jain's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "For the last 6-7 years, business numbers given by Indian IT companies have remained more or less in sync with Accenture. So, Indian stock market investors have taken Accenture FY22 outlook as cue to upcoming quarterly results of the Indian IT companies next month. This rise is mainly due to this Accenture guidance and this rise in IT stock prices are expected to continue further."