IT stocks: Sector rotation, demand recovery hopes may support; Infosys, Wipro, Cyient among Emkay Global’s top picks
IT stocks gained on the back of portfolio shift after the election outcome, increased hopes of interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, particularly after the rate cut announcements by Bank of Canada and European Central Bank (ECB) and relative valuation, analysts said.
The Nifty IT index jumped more than 8% last week led by a rally in Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree shares that gained over 3-4% each. The index showed a significant outperformance over broader indices.
