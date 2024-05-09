IT stocks see highest FPI selling worth ₹9,573 crore in April; Financials follow with ₹9,338 crore outflow
FPIs sell ₹8,671 crore of Indian equities in April, concentrating on IT, financials, and FMCG shares. They continue buying in Telecom and Capital Goods sectors. Overall, FPI equity portfolio in India rose to ₹66.27 lakh crore by April 30.
The Indian stock market is witnessing sharp correction with the benchmark Nifty 50 falling nearly 3% from its record high level. Weak global market cues, cautiousness amid ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, in-line corporate earnings for the March quarter and sustained outflow of foreign funds have dragged the domestic equity market lower.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started