The Indian stock market is witnessing sharp correction with the benchmark Nifty 50 falling nearly 3% from its record high level. Weak global market cues, cautiousness amid ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, in-line corporate earnings for the March quarter and sustained outflow of foreign funds have dragged the domestic equity market lower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned net sellers in the Indian equities this year so far. After buying heavily in March, FPIs net sold Indian equities worth more than ₹8,600 in the month of April. As per the data available on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), FPI selling in Indian equities during April stood at ₹8,671 crore and ₹5,076 crore in May so far.

FPIs selling worth ₹14,079 crore in Indian equities was seen between April 16 and 30, as against inflows of ₹5,408 crore in the first half of the month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A large chunk of FPI selling was concentrated in IT services, financials and FMCG shares last month, the NSDL data showed. In the second fortnight of April, i.e. between April 16-30, FPIs sold ₹4,915 crore worth shares in the Information Technology (IT) sector. This comes after an outflow of ₹4,658 crore in the first half of the month. Thus, FPIs dumped a total of ₹9,573 crore worth IT stocks in April.

This was followed by the Financials sector which saw a heavy FPI selling worth ₹9,338 crore during the month. FPI offloaded financial shares to the tune of ₹12,550 crore between April 16 and April 30 after buying worth ₹3,212 crore in the first half of the month, data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robust FPI selling was also witnessed in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Oil & Gas sectors. They dumped FMCG shares worth ₹7,914 crore, and Oil & Gas shares worth ₹2,366 crore. Between April 16 and 30, FPI outflows in the FMCG and Oil & Gas sectors stood at ₹3,563 crore and ₹1,443 crore, respectively.

On the contrary, overseas investors continued their buying momentum in Telecommunications and Capital Goods sectors in the second half of April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FPI investment in India’s telecom sector stood at ₹8,278 crore in April as infused ₹6,619 crore between April 16 and 30 after buying shares worth ₹1,659 crore in the first-half of the month.

The Power sector saw FPI outflows worth ₹834 in the second half of the month after witnessing strong buying to the tune of ₹5,143 crore between April 1-15. Total FPI inflows in the Power sector last month was at ₹4,309 crore.

Moreover, FPIs infused a total of ₹3,636 crore in the capital goods sector in April. FPI inflows in the sector during the first half of the month stood at ₹1,228 crore followed by ₹2,408 crore in the second half.

The Automobile and Auto Components sector saw FPI buying to the tune of ₹1,119 crore in April.

Overall, asset under custody (AUC), or equity portfolio of FPIs in the Indian equity market rose to ₹66.27 lakh crore as of April 30 from ₹64.15 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!