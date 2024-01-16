IT stocks set Street afire; benchmark indices at lifetime highs
Summary
- HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries support Monday’s market rally
Technology stocks were the star performers on the Street on Monday, lifting the Nifty and Sensex indices to record highs, along with support from blue chips Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Meanwhile, robust returns from information technology (IT) stocks in the year so far are beginning to raise questions on whether the tech engine still has enough steam left.