IT stocks set Street afire; benchmark indices at lifetime highs

Despite several brokerages putting ‘sell’ recommendations on Wipro after its earnings announcement, the stock opened at the 10% upper price band of ₹511.95 and rose to a 52-week high of ₹529. TCS and Infosys also hit their 52-week highs at ₹3,965 and ₹1,664.95, respectively, on high delivery volumes and short-covering in derivatives contracts. HCL Tech hit a record high of ₹1,619.60, also on robust buying. Wipro and HCL Tech reported their Q3 results on Friday, while the other two posted them on Thursday.