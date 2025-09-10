IT stocks soar: OFSS, Persistent and others gain up to 10% as US Fed rate-cut hopes rise

Domestic tech stocks continued to trade higher for the second session on Wednesday, with stocks such as Oracle Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis gaining between 4% and 10%, causing the Nifty IT index to jump 2.8% to 36,255 level, leading to a two-day cumulative gain of 5.66%.

The renewed interest in tech stocks, following a recent sell-off, was triggered by growing bets that the US Federal Reserve will announce a rate cut of at least a quarter point next week, following a rapid deterioration in US economic data, particularly on jobs.

Investors are betting that lower US interest rates could revive technology spending in the world’s largest economy, a key market for Indian IT exporters, while also making emerging markets such as India more attractive.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the US economy likely created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March, or roughly 76,000 fewer jobs per month, pointing to a softer labor market than previously estimated.

Combined with last week’s weak August jobs report, the data bolstered expectations for a 25-basis point Fed rate cut next week, while some traders are positioning for a larger 50 basis point move. Overall, markets are pricing in 66 basis points of easing this year.

However, any unexpected strength in inflation readings could disrupt that outlook. The August producer price index report is due today, while the consumer price index will be released on Thursday.

Trade talk hopes lift investor sentiment The rally also found support amid hopes of a resumption of trade talks between India and the US.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this morning that both countries are continuing their trade discussions and that he looks forward to speaking with his “good friend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi responded on X, stating that India and the US are close and natural friends, and he too looks forward to speaking with the US President.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.