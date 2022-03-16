Jefferies has Buy tags on IT stocks Infosys with target price of ₹2,135, Tech Mahindra (target price: ₹1,890) and HCL Technologies (TP: ₹1,440) whereas it has Hold recommendations on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with target price of ₹3,870 and Wipro (TP: ₹550).

For Infosys, the global brokerage believes strategic repositioning toward digital capabilities places Infosys well will drive strong client engagement and strong deal win momentum and market share gains to drive industry-leading growth.

Jefferies' bullish stance on Tech Mahindra comes on the back of strong deal momentum and demand environment which will drive 12%+ YoYcc revenue growth CAGR over FY22-24E. "Well positioned to leverage the upcoming 5G capex cycle. Valuations reasonable in context of the growth potential."

Meanwhile, the brokerage believes HCL Technologies is well-positioned to capitalise on growing spends on Cloud with a strong background in IMS services and investments in digital offerings, which should drive organic growth.

Whereas, TCS should continue to maintain a strong growth profile and margin leadership among Tier-1 IT firms, as per Jefferies. “Double-digit revenue growth to sustain over FY22-24E. EBIT margin to be under pressure and to stay in a narrow band over FY22-24E. However, the growth seems priced in, and stock provides little valuation comfort," the note stated.

Wipro has a long track record of underperformance and still in the early stages of a new strategy and its revenue growth will still lag peers in FY22-24E with margins under pressure from continued investments and supply side pressures, the brokerage highlighted.

Jefferies forecasts about 70 basis points (bps) decline in IT firms margins in FY23 and expect Top-5 Indian IT firms to deliver 7-15% EPS CAGR over FY22-24. Infosys and Tech Mahindra remains its top stock picks given their strong growth outlook.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

