These 2 IT stocks get 'Buy' rating from IIFL

The brokerage believes the best way to play the tailwinds for industry is through Buy-rated L&T Technology Services (LTTS) with target price of ₹5,800 per share on initiating coverage on the IT stock, given its diversified exposure and marquee client-base and also the stock is currently trading at a 40%/15% discount to peers TELX/KPIT, despite having the most diversified vertical exposure.

