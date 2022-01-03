Despite seasonal weakness, Jefferies expects IT firms to deliver 3-3.9% QoQcc in Q3FY22 growth driven by deal ramp-ups. It expects the aggregate margins to see a decline of 20 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), due to supply side pressures.

Analysts at Jefferies believe that Wipro/HCL Tech will lead on QoQcc growth and HCL Tech/Infosys will lead on organic growth. “We expect Wipro's margins to decline by 70bps due to wage hikes, with broadly steady margins for other firms," it said in a note. Though, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are Jefferies' top stock picks in the IT space.

For Infosys, it expects margins likely to witness a modest decline of 20bps QoQ to 23.3%, owing to higher supply costs. Jefferies expects Infosys to upgrade its FY22 growth guidance and focus should be on demand outlook, client budgets and hiring/attrition.

For Tech Mahindra, the brokerage expects revenue growth of 3.8% QoQcc. Despite supply side pressure, it expects Tech Mahindra to keep stable margin at 15.1% (-10bps QoQ). The focus should be on the outlook for communication vertical, 5G, margin outlook, deal wins and hiring/attrition.

“We expect aggregate revenue growth for Top-5 IT firms to experience a seasonal slowdown, but remain healthy at 3.5% QoQcc. We expect reported US$ revenue growth to be lower at 2.7% QoQ, due to 75-100bps cross-currency headwinds. We estimate aggregate margins will moderate slightly to 21.7% (-20bps QoQ), with impact from wage hikes/supply side pressures offset by cost efficiencies and INR depreciation," the note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

