These 2 IT stocks are Jefferies' top picks in the sector. Here's why

Analysts at Jefferies believe that Wipro/HCL Tech will lead on QoQcc growth and HCL Tech/Infosys will lead on organic growth. “We expect Wipro's margins to decline by 70bps due to wage hikes, with broadly steady margins for other firms," it said in a note. Though, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are Jefferies' top stock picks in the IT space.