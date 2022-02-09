Indian techs have de-rated since the beginning of the year led by the global tech sell-off, with Nifty IT index down about 10% (year-to-date or YTD). JPMorgan continues to see strong demand for the sector and remains broadly constructive, it said in a note on Indian IT services.

TCS has outperformed peers, limiting further potential upside on elevated COE and driving its downgrade to Neutral from Overweight with target price of ₹3,800 per share. Mindtree's (MTCL) underperformance against the sector in year-to-date terms brings it close to fair value, in JPM's view, and drives upgrade to Neutral from Underweight, with target price of ₹3,900.

It also has Neutral stance on Wipro shares and has a target price of ₹580 as it expects the IT company to deliver low to mid-teens organic revenue growth over FY22-23.

The global brokerage remains constructive on the sector with Infosys (target price: ₹2,200), Mphasis (target price: ₹3,900), Tech Mahindra (target price: ₹1,800), HCL Tech (target price: ₹1,300) remaining its top overweights.

“With a combination of DX/Cloud success, we expect HCL to see a strong recovery in services growth, to early teens. We expect earnings growth to rebound sharply from FY22," the note stated.

Further, analysts at JPM believe their rating on Infosys is justified by an improving growth outlook, high sustained payouts and stronger competitive positioning.

It also has overweight stance on and Larsen & Toubro Infotech with target price of ₹6,600 on expectations of LTI's continued strong revenue growth over FY22-24 and improving margins helped by operating leverage benefits, pyramid flattening and higher offshoring.

JPMorgan's Overweight stance on Mphasis comes due to strong high-teens growth expectations, declining headwinds from the DXC business, continued strong deal win momentum with increased sizes and durations and stable margins, with reinvestments for growth.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

