It takes market about one week after poll results to revert to pre-election levels, says JPMorgan
JP Morgan suggests derivatives strategies for post-election volatility normalisation in Indian equities. Historically, post-election periods experience volatility normalisation, it says,
Now that the Lok Sabha elections are over, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is poised to form the government for the third time. However, the NDA’s performance did not align with most exit poll forecasts and was lower than the decisive mandates secured in the 2014 and 2019 polls, both for the coalition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself. Whereas, the opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A., has surpassed exit poll forecasts.
