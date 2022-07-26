'It was game over...': Shankar Sharma hints at Zomato; shares hit record low

As per the analysts, tough times have changed the focus and brought acute focus on cash flow across start-ups. Zomato management has also accelerated its journey towards better unit economics and is now eyeing a break-even in the food delivery business in the foreseeable future. Adj Ebitda losses for 4QFY22 were <US $30 million, with food delivery losses at US$10m. We expect this to get better quarter after quarter now as management lowers its CAC by tapping into its MAU to drive MTU, reduces discounts, and increases take-rates among others.