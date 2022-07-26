'It was game over...': Shankar Sharma hints at Zomato; shares hit record low

The nosedive in Zomato shares emerged since Monday. From July 22, when the shares were around ₹53.65 apiece on BSE, the shares have clocked a free fall of about 22.37% in two days this week.
Food delivery company, Zomato is in a bloodbath on stock exchanges since the start of this week. Tuesday resulted in more beating with Zomato shares hitting a fresh 52-week low. Following the loss of love in Zomato shares, it reminded veteran Shankar Sharma of the movie Deewar where Bollywood's Big B, Amitabh Bachchan quoted a famous dialogue when he found the news of his father's death. The veteran concluded that Zomato shares were a game over on the listing itself. In a span of two days, Zomato shares have dropped by more than 22% on BSE.
On BSE, Zomato shares settled at ₹41.65 apiece down by ₹5.90 or 12.41%. The shares were near the fresh 52-week low of ₹41.25 apiece that was clocked earlier in the trading hours. At the current market price, Zomato has a market valuation of ₹32,793.77 crore.
Last week, on Friday, Zomato shares announced to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) on August 1, 2022.
Shankar Sharma today said, "Zomato stock reminds me of what Amitabh Bachchan said in Deewar on hearing news of dad's death: "Mar to woh bees saal pehle gaya tha. Aaj to sirf ussey jalaya ja raha hai" (He died 20 years ago, today he is just being burned)".
Referring to Zomato shares, Sharma said, "It was game over on listing itself."
Have Zomato shares met their doomsday?
Zomato launched its IPO from July 14 to July 16 last year at a price band of ₹72 to ₹76 apiece. Cumulatively, the IPO had received a strong demand from investors as the issue got oversubscribed by 38.25 times.
After the IPO, Zomato shares made their market debut on BSE and NSE on July 23, 2021. The shares were listed at a premium on the stock exchanges. On BSE, the shares made their entry at ₹115, up 51.32% from the IPO's upper price band. The shares later clocked a 52-week high of ₹169.10 apiece on BSE.
The last time Zomato shares were above ₹100 mark was January 25 this year and since then it has been trading below the level.
In a month, Zomato shares have dropped nearly 37%, while year-to-date, the decline is whopping over 70.5%. Since its market debut, the shares have contracted by nearly 67% on BSE.
Is it game over for Zomato shares?
Analysts at Jefferies in their report said, "Worries of Fed tightening are weighing on the profitless Internet names globally. The entire sector has been going through a period of readjustment as the focus is shifting from growth to cash flow. FANGMAN is down 15-65% YTD. This has also been impacting the global food delivery stocks which are down 50-65% YTD, with Zomato being the worst performing stock."
As per the analysts, tough times have changed the focus and brought acute focus on cash flow across start-ups. Zomato management has also accelerated its journey towards better unit economics and is now eyeing a break-even in the food delivery business in the foreseeable future. Adj Ebitda losses for 4QFY22 were <US $30 million, with food delivery losses at US$10m. We expect this to get better quarter after quarter now as management lowers its CAC by tapping into its MAU to drive MTU, reduces discounts, and increases take-rates among others.
For full-year FY22, Zomato's net loss widened to ₹1,222.5 crore compared to a loss of ₹816.4 crore in FY21. Consolidated revenue, however, climbed to ₹4,192.4 crore from ₹1,993.8 crore in the previous fiscal.
Jefferies analysts pointed out that unlike in the past when Zomato intended to invest across multiple businesses, with some strategic (eyeing an eventual merger) and others as a financial investment, the company now intends to conserve cash. The company does not plan to commit any resources for existing or now minority investments.
" The only exception to mgmt's conservative stance is its decision to buy Blinkit, which may be driven by FOMO or protect its food delivery turf, as highlighted post-acquisition. Time horizon probably longer for the mgmt. as against investors as this business will likely be cash guzzler in the medium term - Zomato itself has guided for $400 million of investment over the next two years. This remains a medium-term concern for investors as this would weigh on company profitability," the analysts added.
On the stock outlook, Jefferies analysts said, " Following the sharp correction in Zomato share price, the stock now trades at 0.9x 1Y forward EV/GMV and 3.5x EV/Revenue. While this is at a premium to global & regional peers, this is justified in the context of long growth run-way along with higher explicit medium-term forecasts on GMV (30% for Zomato vs. 10-20% for peers). We also see a consistent improvement in profitability in food delivery despite a strong 30% Cagr over FY22-25E (well ahead of global/regional peers). We retain BUY."
Jefferies analysts have set a target price of ₹100 apiece on Zomato shares with an upside case of ₹160 and a downside scenario of ₹40 apiece.