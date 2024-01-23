'It was inevitable...': Anand Mahindra after Indian stock markets surpass Hong Kong in market cap
Industrialist Anand Mahindra called the growth ‘inevitable’, adding that the 'future looks strong, to say the least'. He is also optimistic that continued reforms and strong governance will keep Indian markets rising.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group and vocal netizen took to social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), to comment on Indian stock markets surpassing Hong Kong in terms of market capitalisation at January 22 closing.
