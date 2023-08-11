ITC Ltd, the cigarette manufacturer and the FMCG major, is set to hold its 112th Annual General Meeting on August 11. ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri will address the shareholders on the company’s business plans and is likely to throw light on the recently announced demerger of the company’s hotels business. Stay tuned to our ITC AGM Live blog for the latest updates.

ITC AGM Live Updates: ITC board gave in-principle nod for demerger of hotels business ITC Ltd. board, in July, gave in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels business and to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary called ITC Hotels. "After due consideration, the Board accorded its in-principle approval to the demerger of Hotels Business under a scheme of arrangement, with the Company holding a stake of about 40% in the new entity and the balance shareholding of about 60% to be held directly by the Company's shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the Company," ITC said in a regulatory filing. Read more here

ITC AGM Live Updates: Cigarette maker posted net profit of ₹5,225 crore in March quarter ITC Ltd reported a 22.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,225.02 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23). Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) for the company went up 5.6% YoY to ₹16,398 crore. The cigarette business grew 14% YoY to clock revenue of ₹7,355.83 crore in the March quarter. FMCG revenue jumped 19% to ₹4,944.95 crore and hotels business revenue almost doubled to ₹781 crore. ITC also had announced a final dividend ₹6.75 and a special dividend of ₹2.75 per ordinary share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023. The said dividend will be paid between 14 August, 2023 and 17 August, 2023. The company has fixed 30 May, 2023 as the record date for the said dividend.

ITC AGM Live Updates: ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri to address shareholders ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri will address at the company's shareholders in its 112th Annual General Meeting.

ITC AGM Live Updates: ITC AGM to begin at 10:30 today ITC's 112th Annual General Meeting, will begin on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM.