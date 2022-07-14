ITC share price has been in uptrend since last week of February 2022. The stock has been continuously rising for the last four and half months and it has helped Indian conglomerate company to re-enter the list of top 10 Indian stocks in terms of market cap. As per the information available on the BSE website, ITC Ltd ended the Wednesday session at 10th spot in the list of India's most valued company in terms of market capitalization with a market valuation of ₹3,63,006.90 crore.

In the course of re-entering the list of India's top 10 stocks by market cap, ITC Ltd ousted Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance from the list of big boys' club. Bajaj Finance stock is now placed at 11th spot whereas Bharti Airtel is place at 12th spot in the list. ITC is now following HDFC Ltd, which ended on Wednesday with a market cap of ₹3,93,267.40 crore. State Bank of India or SBI and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is placed at 8th and 7th spot respectively. SBI ended on Wednesday session with a market capital of ₹4,34,316.23 crore whereas LIC ended with a market valuation of ₹4,54,767.33 crore on previous session.

ITC share price history

In last four and half months, ITC share price has been ascending after hitting its 52-week low of ₹201.70 apiece on NSE in February 2022. Rallying continuously from that level, ITC share price today come close to its 52-week high of ₹296.95 apiece levels, logging around 48 per cent rise in last four and half months.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) continues to top the list followed by TCS and HDFC Bank. Reliance ended on Wednesday with a market cap of ₹16,08,275.63 crore whereas TCS and HDFC Bank ended with a market capital of ₹11,11,821.05 crore and ₹7,54,215.43 crore respectively.