ITC back in India's top 10 stocks by market cap, shares up 10% in one month2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 12:39 PM IST
- ITC Ltd has ousted Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance from the list of India's top 10 stocks by market valuations
ITC share price has been in uptrend since last week of February 2022. The stock has been continuously rising for the last four and half months and it has helped Indian conglomerate company to re-enter the list of top 10 Indian stocks in terms of market cap. As per the information available on the BSE website, ITC Ltd ended the Wednesday session at 10th spot in the list of India's most valued company in terms of market capitalization with a market valuation of ₹3,63,006.90 crore.