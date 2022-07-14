ITC back in India's top 10 stocks by market cap, shares up 10% in one month

In the course of re-entering the list of India's top 10 stocks by market cap, ITC Ltd ousted Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance from the list of big boys' club. Bajaj Finance stock is now placed at 11th spot whereas Bharti Airtel is place at 12th spot in the list. ITC is now following HDFC Ltd, which ended on Wednesday with a market cap of ₹3,93,267.40 crore. State Bank of India or SBI and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is placed at 8th and 7th spot respectively. SBI ended on Wednesday session with a market capital of ₹4,34,316.23 crore whereas LIC ended with a market valuation of ₹4,54,767.33 crore on previous session.