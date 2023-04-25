FMCG giant ITC is the shining star of the year 2023 so far at least. The stock has outperformed not just peers but also broader benchmarks and has yielded double-digit growth year-to-date. On Tuesday, ITC reduced the gap between itself and rival Hindustan Unilever (HUL) by becoming the sixth-largest company in terms of market cap. ITC has outrun IT and NBFC giants Infosys and HDFC.

