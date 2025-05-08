ITC board declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

ITC Q4 results: FMCG major ITC on Thursday, May 8, informed exchanges that its board will meet in two weeks' time on May 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2025.

ITC's board will also consider a final dividend payout along with its earnings.

The Nifty 50 company, in a filing today, said, “… a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday, 22nd May, 2025, inter alia, to: (a) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31st March, 2025, the Balance Sheet as on that date, the Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended on that date and (b) consider and recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.”

ITC Q4 Results Preview Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects ITC to post a 3.7% year-on-year decline in its March 2025 quarter revenue to ₹4837 crore, as against ₹5020 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net sales, meanwhile, are expected to remain flat, up 0.4% at ₹16652 crore, as per KIE's estimates.

We estimate cigarette volume growth at ~4.5% YoY (versus 3%/6% in 2Q/3QFY25), translating into a ~7% growth in gross cigarette sales (versus 6.8%/7.8% in 2Q/3QFY25), said the brokerage. It further sees cigarette EBIT growth at 3.5% YoY, with a 195 bps YoY decline in EBIT margin, due to some inflation in leaf tobacco and other inputs.