ITC board to consider interim dividend on 11 February

"The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting convened for Thursday, 11th February, 2021, will consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2021," ITC said in a statement to exchanges.

ITC will also announce its quarterly results on 11th Feb

