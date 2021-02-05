ITC board to consider interim dividend on 11 February

ITC board to consider interim dividend on 11 February1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
- ITC will also announce its quarterly results on 11th Feb
"The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting convened for Thursday, 11th February, 2021, will consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2021," ITC said in a statement to exchanges.
ITC stock price was 1.5% higher at ₹233 in noon trade. Shares of the cigarette-to-FMCG major have rallied nearly 35% over past three months.
