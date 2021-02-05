Subscribe
ITC board to consider interim dividend on 11 February
A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

ITC board to consider interim dividend on 11 February

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • ITC will also announce its quarterly results on 11th Feb

"The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting convened for Thursday, 11th February, 2021, will consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2021," ITC said in a statement to exchanges.

ITC stock price was 1.5% higher at 233 in noon trade. Shares of the cigarette-to-FMCG major have rallied nearly 35% over past three months.

ITC will also announce its quarterly results on 11th Feb

