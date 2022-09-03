ITC, Britannia, Emami - BNP Paribas suggests these 3 FMCG stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 01:12 PM IST
- BNP Paribas' top stock picks are ITC, Britannia and Emami in its FMCG coverage
Brokerage BNP Paribas believes that Indian FMCG companies are poised for a recovery in volumes and margins starting 2HFY23. The trend of price hikes continuing, albeit at a slower pace, as companies took calibrated price increases to offset the impact of inflation seen in earlier quarters and BNP believes this puts companies in a margin sweet spot starting 2HFY23 as the lag effect of price hikes continues, while raw material cost softens.