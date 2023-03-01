ITC, Britannia, HUL, Titan: Top FMCG stocks to buy/hold even as BNP Paribas 'Underweight' on sector
- BNP Paribas' top stock picks in FMCG remain ITC, Titan, Britannia and Emami
BNP Paribas remains Underweight on the Indian FMCG sector given its rich valuation and high consensus earnings forecasts. For most companies, its earnings estimates are below consensus, and the brokerage have further lowered them post 3QFY23 results.
