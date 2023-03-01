“3QFY23 witnessed some moderation in discretionary demand, especially post festive season, seen across QSR, retail, and apparel categories. While affluent India’s consumption trend slowed down during 3QFY23, mass market category continued to see pressure on rural slowdown and consumers down trading, though this improved q-q. FMCG companies continued to see gross margin pressure on a y-y basis, while ad spends remained low, shielding the EBITDA margin. Companies expect rural outlook to improve going forward with lower inflation, strong Rabi crop sowing and a pick-up in farm incomes," the note stated.