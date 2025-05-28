ITC, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kennametal India to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: ITC, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kennametal India are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend today. The record date to identify list of eligible share holders to received dividend had been set by these companies as Wednesday, 28 May 2025. Check details below

The record date implies that the investors who wished to reap the benefits from dividends announced and receive dividend had to buy the shares of ITC, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kennametal India, a day prior to the record date as per T+1 settlement procedure, for their names to appear in the list of eligible share holders to receive the dividend.

ITC, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kennametal India Dividend details ITC Ltd- At its meeting held on May 22, 2025, the company's board of directors approved and recommended a final dividend of ₹7.95 per ordinary share, which has a face value of Re 1. However, the dividend is contingent to members' approval at the company's 114th Annual General Meeting (or "AGM"), which is scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025.

If announced, the Final Dividend will be distributed to eligible members between Monday, July 28, 2025, and Thursday, July 31, 2025, as per ITC.

Also Read | Leela Hotels IPO: Here are 10 key risk from the RHP for investors to consider

This announced dividend together with am interim dividend of RS 6.50 per share of face value of Re 1/- announced by the Board of Directors of ITC on 6 February 2024 would mean that total dividend by the company announced for Financial year ending March 2025 comes to a total of ₹14.35 per Ordinary Share of Re 1/- each.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited- For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 27/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Only) per equity share of Re. 1/-each on May 21, 2025.

Those shareholders whose names are listed in the Company's Register of Members as of the Record Date, which is May 28, 2025, will receive the aforementioned dividend on and from June 16, 2025.

Kennametal India Ltd- For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the Board of Kennametal India Ltd. announced an Interim Dividend of ₹40/-per equity share of ₹10/-each (400% considering the face value of share) and set May 28, 2025, as the Record Date to determine if shareholders were eligible to receive the payment of the Interim Dividend.

Given the company's present robust cash flows, the Board has decided to declare a higher dividend rate than in the prior year or years.