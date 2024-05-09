ITC, Dabur, Godrej Consumer among top 6 FMCG picks by experts as demand outlook brightens
Positive management commentary on the FY25 demand outlook, driven by anticipated rural recovery, has brightened the prospects for the domestic FMCG sector, with experts suggesting several stocks from the space look poised for healthy growth in the medium term despite short-term volatility.
