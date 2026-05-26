ITC dividend record date tomorrow: Last date to buy the FMCG stock for ₹8 dividend

ITC share price traded marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the dividend record date tomorrow. ITC shares fell as much as 0.57% to ₹302.25 apiece on the BSE.

ITC dividend record date is set as May 27, Wednesday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payment.

The board of directors of cigarette maker ITC earlier this month announced a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 23. The dividend will be paid between July 24 and July 29.

In order to be eligible for ITC dividend, investors must have the stock in their demat accounts on the record date, which is May 27. Hence, today is the last day for interested investors to buy ITC shares to be eligible for dividend payment.

According to the T+1 settlement, investors who buy ITC shares today, 26 May 2026, will likely receive them in their demat accounts by tomorrow, May 27. Hence, they will be eligible for the ITC dividend.

However, investors purchasing ITC shares on or after May 27 will not be eligible for the dividend as the stock will not be credited to their accounts by the record date.

Meanwhile, ITC’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at ₹14.50 per share with a face value of Re 1 each. Earlier in January 2025, the FMCG company had announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.

ITC Q4 Results 2026 ITC announced the dividend along with its Q4 results on 21 May 2026.

ITC reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,113 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 5% from ₹4,875 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 17% to ₹21,695 crore from ₹18,495 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

ITC’s cigarettes business revenue rose by nearly 32% YoY to ₹11,066.02 crore, maintaining volume-led growth despite an increase in taxes on cigarettes effective from 1 February 2026.

ITC Share Price Performance ITC share price has fallen 4% in three months, and has declined 16.66% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The FMCG stock has dropped 25% in six months and has plunged 31% in one year.