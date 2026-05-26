ITC dividend record date tomorrow: Last date to buy the FMCG stock for ₹8 dividend

ITC share price traded marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the dividend record date tomorrow. ITC shares fell as much as 0.57% to ₹302.25 apiece on the BSE.

ITC dividend record date is set as May 27, Wednesday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payment.

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The board of directors of cigarette maker ITC earlier this month announced a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 23. The dividend will be paid between July 24 and July 29.

In order to be eligible for ITC dividend, investors must have the stock in their demat accounts on the record date, which is May 27. Hence, today is the last day for interested investors to buy ITC shares to be eligible for dividend payment.

According to the T+1 settlement, investors who buy ITC shares today, 26 May 2026, will likely receive them in their demat accounts by tomorrow, May 27. Hence, they will be eligible for the ITC dividend.

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However, investors purchasing ITC shares on or after May 27 will not be eligible for the dividend as the stock will not be credited to their accounts by the record date.

Meanwhile, ITC’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at ₹14.50 per share with a face value of Re 1 each. Earlier in January 2025, the FMCG company had announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.

ITC Q4 Results 2026 ITC announced the dividend along with its Q4 results on 21 May 2026.

ITC reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,113 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 5% from ₹4,875 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 17% to ₹21,695 crore from ₹18,495 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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ITC’s cigarettes business revenue rose by nearly 32% YoY to ₹11,066.02 crore, maintaining volume-led growth despite an increase in taxes on cigarettes effective from 1 February 2026.

ITC Share Price Performance ITC share price has fallen 4% in three months, and has declined 16.66% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The FMCG stock has dropped 25% in six months and has plunged 31% in one year.

At 10:25 AM, ITC share price was trading lower at ₹apiece on the BSE.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.