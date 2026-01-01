ITC, Godfrey Phillips shares tank up to 8% as govt announces excise duty on cigarettes effective February 1

Shares of cigarette companies ITC and Godfrey Phillips slumped up to 6% in Thursday's trade (January 1), after the government imposed excise duty on cigarettes effective next month onwards.

The excise duty will be imposed in the range of 2,050-8,500 per thousand sticks based on the length of the products, a Finance Ministry order said in an order late on Wednesday.

Following this announcement, ITC shares cracked as much as 4.14% on the BSE to hit the day's low of 386.30. At the same time, Godfrey Phillips shares tumbled 8% to 2540.15.

Additionally, a block deal in ITC shares further pressured the stock, according to multiple media reports. CNBC TV-18 reported that 4.03 crore shares (0.31% equity) worth 1,614.5 crore changed hands at 400 apiece. Mint could not independently verify this report.

More to come…

