ITC, Godfrey Phillips shares tank up to 8% as govt announces excise duty on cigarettes effective February 1

Shares of cigarette companies ITC and Godfrey Phillips slumped up to 6% in Thursday's trade (January 1), after the government imposed excise duty on cigarettes effective next month onwards.

The excise duty will be imposed in the range of ₹2,050-8,500 per thousand sticks based on the length of the products, a Finance Ministry order said in an order late on Wednesday.

Following this announcement, ITC shares cracked as much as 4.14% on the BSE to hit the day's low of ₹386.30. At the same time, Godfrey Phillips shares tumbled 8% to ₹2540.15.

Additionally, a block deal in ITC shares further pressured the stock, according to multiple media reports. CNBC TV-18 reported that 4.03 crore shares (0.31% equity) worth ₹1,614.5 crore changed hands at ₹400 apiece. Mint could not independently verify this report.