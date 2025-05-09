ITC, HAL, BEL to Reliance: Experts pick 12 stocks to buy today amid India-Pakistan conflict

Stocks to buy today: Amid the escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict, the Indian stock market has shown strong resilience, while Pakistan has been under immense selling pressure. The frontline index KSE 100 tumbled over 7% on Thursday, while the Indian frontline index Nifty 50 remained above its crucial support at 24,050. According to stock market experts, historical data suggests the Indian stock market may correct 5-10 per cent in the wake of India-Pakistan tension. However, they predicted a sharp recovery once the tension eases. So, it is important to discount the India-Pakistan war-like situation by adding value picks in one's portfolio. Experts said savvy investors can find value picks in defence, FMCG, banking, telecom and capital goods segments.

India-Pakistan conflict "The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in 2025, marked by events such as the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, have introduced fresh volatility into the Indian stock market. However, historical trends suggest that Indian equities, particularly the Nifty 50, have demonstrated resilience during past geopolitical conflicts, with corrections typically limited to 5–10% and recoveries often swift," said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

On segments where one can find value picks with ease, Seema Srivastava said, "Against the backdrop of India-Pakistan conflict, certain sectors and stocks present compelling opportunities for investors seeking stability and long-term value. Notably, sectors such as defence and aerospace, banking and financial services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), telecommunications, agrochemicals, and capital goods stand out for their resilience and alignment with India's domestic growth story. Within these sectors, carefully selected stocks offer a blend of defensive strength and growth potential, making them attractive value picks during this period of uncertainty."

India-Pakistan news: Defence stocks to buy today On why one should buy defence stocks in the backdrop of India-Pakistan war-like situation, Seema Srivastava said, "The defence and aerospace sector emerges as a prime beneficiary of heightened tensions, with increased government spending on security fueling demand for indigenous military equipment and technology. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) are well-positioned due to their critical roles in aircraft manufacturing and defence electronics, respectively. Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL), a missile systems manufacturer, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., a key naval contractor, benefit from strong government contracts and export opportunities. These stocks are widely held by mutual funds and foreign institutional investors (FIIs), reflecting strong market confidence in their long-term prospects."

Banking stocks to buy amid India-Pakistan conflict Advising investors to look at banking stocks, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, said, "In the banking and financial services sector, large-cap private banks such as HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank Ltd. offer stability amid geopolitical volatility. Their robust balance sheets and minimal exposure to global trade disruptions make them appealing during uncertain times. Despite a recent 4.8% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index, these private banks are expected to rebound, supported by India's healthy domestic growth and sustained FII inflows. Their defensive nature and attractive valuations enhance their appeal as safe investments during market corrections."

Stocks in focus after drone attack in Pakistan Batting in favour of FMCG stocks, Seema Srivastava said, "The FMCG sector remains a classic defensive play, underpinned by steady domestic consumption. ITC Ltd., with its diversified portfolio, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), a market leader in consumer goods, are resilient to geopolitical shocks. These companies enjoy strong brand loyalty, steady cash flows, and minimal external dependencies, making them reliable picks for risk-averse investors seeking consistency in earnings."

"The agrochemical sector also offers stability due to its domestic focus and essential role in supporting Indian agriculture. While geopolitical uncertainty may cause short-term market corrections, demand for fertilisers and pesticides remains consistent, driven by India's farming needs. UPL Ltd., with its global reach and strong domestic operations, PI Industries Ltd., known for its innovation in crop protection, and Bayer CropScience Ltd., supported by a premium brand portfolio, are well-positioned to weather volatility and deliver value," Seema added.

Telecom stocks to buy today The SMC expert said that telecom stocks can also be a good bet amid rising tension between Indian and Pakistan, saying, "Telecommunications is another resilient sector, as national security concerns highlight the need for robust and secure communication networks. Bharti Airtel Ltd., a major industry player, and Reliance Industries Ltd., through its telecom arm Jio, are crucial to India's digital infrastructure. Airtel is set to benefit from ongoing infrastructure investments, while Jio leverages Reliance's diversified ecosystem. Their strategic roles and strong domestic footprints make them appealing during geopolitical stress."

Capital goods, driven by India's infrastructure and manufacturing push, offer further opportunities for long-term investors. Companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), Kec International and Siemens Ltd. are less affected by external shocks due to their strong domestic order books and alignment with government-led capital expenditure initiatives. Their execution capabilities and long-term project pipelines position them well for continued growth.

India-Pakistan conflict: Shares to buy today "In conclusion, investors should remain focused on large-cap stocks for stability, maintain diversification across resilient sectors, and avoid panic selling, as history indicates strong post-conflict recoveries. While risks such as earnings pressure or conflict escalation remain, stocks like HAL, BEL, BDL, Mazagon Dock, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, HUL, Airtel, Reliance, L&T, and Siemens offer a balanced mix of safety and growth," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

On stocks looking strong on the technical chart, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Out of these 12 stocks, seven are looking very strong on the technical chart pattern. Those seven stocks are HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).