ITC, HDFC Bank, Paytm among 300 BSE 500 stocks that are over 10% below their 52-week highs. Time to cut equity exposure?
Several Indian stocks, including HDFC Bank, ITC, Paytm, Vodafone Idea and PVR Inox, have fallen over 10 per cent from their 52-week highs due to multiple factors affecting the market sentiment.
The recent broad-based selloff in the Indian stock market has led to a downturn across sectors, causing many stocks to plummet by more than 50 per cent from their 52-week highs.
