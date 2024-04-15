ITC, HDFC Bank, Suzlon, Vodafone Idea, Aster DM Healthcare among top stocks that mutual funds bought and sold in March
Among sectors, the industrials sector saw higher buying, followed by Staples, Financials, Telecom & Media, Auto & Ancillary, Metals & Mining and Discretionary. Mutual funds reduced holdings in IT, Building Materials and Others, as per a report by Phillip Capital.
ITC, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Suzlon, Aster DM Healthcare, and Crompton Greaves are among the stocks that mutual funds bought the most in the month of March 2024. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Jio Financial Services, Vodafone Idea, IREDA and NBCC India were among the stocks that fund houses sold the most during the month.
