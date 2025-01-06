ITC Hotels Demerger Live Updates: ITC Hotels demerger record date is today and ITC shares will turn ex-date for the demerger today. The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE are holding a special trading session to discover the fair price of ITC Hotels stock. ITC shareholders whose names will appear in the company’s books as of Monday, January 6 record date, will be eligible for ITC Hotels shares. ITC Hotels demerger ratio is 1:10, i.e. shareholders will get one share of ITC Hotels for every 10 ITC shares held. ITC Hotels share listing will be done separately and the listing date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to our ITC Hotels Demerger Live Blog for the latest updates.
ITC Share Price Live: ITC share price expected to be adjusted by ₹22-25: Nuvama
ITC Share Price Live: According to Nuvama, ITC share price is expected to be adjusted by ₹22-25 on January 6, reflecting its 40% stake in the hotel business and incorporating a 20% holding discount. Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama anticipates that the initial market price for ITC Hotels shares could range between ₹150-175 per share.
ITC Share Price Live: ITC Hotels expected listing price in the range of ₹113-170: SBI Securities
ITC Share Price Live: The average EV/EBITDA multiple of ITC Hotels’ industry peers, i.e. Indian Hotels and EIH Ltd, is 25.0x. Assuming that ITC Hotels will list at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.0x - 30.0x, the share price of ITC Hotels Ltd is expected to list in the range of ₹113 to ₹170 per share, according to the calculations done by SBI Securities.
ITC Share Price Live: ITC Hotels shareholding pattern
ITC Share Price Live: ITC Hotels will issue equity shares directly to the shareholders of ITC in a manner that about 60% stake is held directly by ITC shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in ITC and remaining about 40% stake to continue with ITC. Overall, existing ITC shareholders will hold 100% of ITC Hotels, i.e. about 60% directly and balance of about 40% through their shareholding in ITC.
ITC Share Price Live: ITC Hotels to be included in Nifty 50, Sensex
ITC Share Price Live:ITC Hotels will be 51st constituent in Nifty 50 and 31st constituent in Sensex and daily will be considered in weight calculations of Index. However as it is not traded live so its market-cap and price will remain constant until it lists. Post its listing for three trading days, live market-cap will be considered to calculate weight in all the indices, said brokerage firm Nuvama.
ITC Share Price Live: ITC Hotels stock to be maintained in all NSE, BSE indices at constant price
ITC Share Price Live:ITC Hotels shares will be maintained in all the NSE and BSE indices at a constant price i.e., the discovered price during the special pre-open session on January 6. However, ITC Hotels stock will be dropped from all the NSE and BSE indices at the last traded price which is effective at the open of ITC Hotels listing date + 3 business days.
If the stock hits circuit limits, the exclusion will be postponed by two trading days each time. For instance: if ITC Hotels lists on February 10, 2025 then stock will compulsorily be deleted on February 13, 2025.
ITC Share Price Live: Special trading session from 9 AM to 9:45 AM to discover ITC Hotels share price
ITC Share Price Live: BSE and NSE are conducting a special pre-open session from 9.00 am to 9.45 am to discover ITC Hotels stock price. Normal trading in ITC shares will resume at 10.00 am onwards. ITC Hotels share price will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of ITC shares on January 3, 2025, and the open price of ITC discovered during the SPOS (special pre-open session) on January 6, 2025.
ITC Share Price Live: BSE, NSE hold special session to set ITC Hotels share price
